Batten went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to St. Louis.

Batten got the start at third base against left-hander Zack Thompson and rewarded the Padres with a four-hit performance, his second multi-hit effort of the year. Batten's made two starts since he was recalled from Triple-A on Saturday, going 5-for-7 with two doubles and a home run. He's now batting .367 (11-for-30) with two homers, seven runs scored, four RBI and a 1.074 OPS through 34 plate appearances with San Diego this season. While his current pace isn't likely sustainable, Batten has an opportunity for regular playing time while Jake Cronenworth (wrist) is sidelined.