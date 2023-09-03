Batten will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Batten appears to have moved into the near-everyday lineup spot that was created when Jake Cronenworth (wrist) landed on the injured list Aug. 26. In addition to making one start at Cronenworth's usual post at second base, Batten has now picked up a pair of starts at third base and one at first base over the Padres' last four games. Manny Machado has been seeing more time at designated hitter of late as a result of Batten's addition to the Friars' infield mix.