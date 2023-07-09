Batten went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

Batten made an impact in his first at-bat Saturday, providing the Padres' margin of victory with his first big-league homer. He got 22 plate appearances with the Padres last season but had spent all of 2023 with Triple-A El Paso prior to Tuesday's call-up. He could get another turn at second base Sunday if Ha-Seong Kim (toe) remains out of the lineup, but Batten has no clear long-term path to playing time.