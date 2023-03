Batten (calf) is starting at third base and batting ninth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

Batten has been held out of spring action thus far due to a strained calf, but he'll make his Cactus League debut Sunday. The 27-year-old received his first taste of the big leagues last year and went 2-for-19 in 15 games, but he's likely to be back with Triple-A El Paso to open the 2023 campaign.