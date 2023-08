Batten went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies.

This was Batten's first career three-hit effort, and he doubled his hit total for the season. The 28-year-old has logged just 19 plate appearances over 10 games, though he's started at first base twice in the last week. He has one home run, three RBI and two runs scored at the major-league level this season, but he's likely to remain primarily in a reserve role.