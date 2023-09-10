Batten went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Astros.

Batten walked, stole second and scored in the fourth inning and added a run-scoring single in the sixth. The theft was his first in the majors, though he swiped 27 bags in 31 attempts over 86 games at the Triple-A level this season. Batten has been getting near-everyday playing time since his latest call-up Aug. 26, and he's holding his own with a .286/.390/.457 slash line, one homer, four RBI, nine runs and a 6:7 BB:K over 11 games since that time.