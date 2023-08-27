Batten went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Brewers.

This was Batten's first game action since he was promoted Saturday to take the spot opened by Jake Cronenworth (wrist) going on the injured list. Batten got the start at second base Sunday and made an impact from the bottom of the order. He's hitting .269 with two homers, four RBI, five runs scored and a 3:4 BB:K over 29 plate appearances in the majors this year. Batten doesn't have an obvious path to everyday playing time, but he should be a reserve option in the infield while he's in the majors.