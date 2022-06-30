Clevinger (2-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

Clevinger turned in a vintage performance in his second start (third appearance) back from the COVID-19 injured list, inducing 14 swinging strikes on 86 pitches. The right-hander made two prior trips to the IL this season before the COVID stint -- first for a knee injury and then a triceps issue. He's been limited to 29 innings so far as a result, after missing all of last year following Tommy John surgery.