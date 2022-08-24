Clevinger (4-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings, taking the loss versus the Guardians on Tuesday.

Clevinger pitched well on the whole, but he allowed solo home runs to Oscar Gonzalez and Andres Gimenez. That was enough to tag the right-hander with the loss, though this was his first quality start in four outings. Clevinger has had some uneven efforts of late, but he still sports a solid 3.59 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 70:26 K:BB through 80.1 innings across 16 appearances (15 starts). He's tentatively lined up for a road start in San Francisco next week, which could be a two-start week for the 31-year-old.