Castellanos will start at designated hitter and bat eighth in Monday's contest versus the Giants.

After yielding to Miguel Andujar at DH against lefties in the first two games of the season, Castellanos is now making a second straight start versus a righty. While Castellanos seems to have the early edge over Andujar in terms of playing time against right-handed pitching, there probably isn't a cemented hierarchy just yet. Gavin Sheets and Ty France are also vying for playing time in a crowded first base/DH situation for San Diego.