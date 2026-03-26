Padres' Nick Castellanos: Not starting versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castellanos is absent from the lineup in Thursday's opener versus the Tigers.
Left-hander Tarik Skubal is on the bump for the Tigers, but the right-handed-hitting Castellanos will yield to lefty Gavin Sheets at first base and righty Miguel Andujar at designated hitter. It's an indication that the former Phillies castoff's playing time will be sporadic in San Diego.
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