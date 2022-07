Mazara is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are bringing a lefty (Clayton Kershaw) to the hill for the second time in as many days, so the lefty-hitting Mazara once again finds himself on the bench once again. The righty-hitting Jose Azocar will replace Mazara in right field, and the two should continue to form a platoon at the position until Wil Myers (knee) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.