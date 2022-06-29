Mazara went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Mazara went deep in the fifth inning off Arizona starter Zac Gallen. This was Mazara's third straight game with a hit, and he's gone 3-for-9 in that span. The outfielder is up to a .299/.356/.448 slash line with two homers, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and four doubles across 73 plate appearances.

