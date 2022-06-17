Mazara went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and a walk in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Mazara had a knack for producing runs during the Padres' series at Wrigley Field, and he capped off the series by blasting his first home run of the season during Thursday's narrow victory. The 27-year-old started in the last three games and went 5-for-13 with a homer, a double, seven runs and four runs during that time. He should continue to see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers while Wil Myers (knee) and Matt Beaty (shoulder) are sidelined.