Padres' Nomar Mazara: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mazara isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.
Mazara started in the first two games of the series in Milwaukee. and went 1-for-4. Jose Azocar will take over in right field and bat seventh Saturday.
