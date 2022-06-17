site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Riding pine Friday
RotoWire Staff
Mazara isn't starting Friday's game against the Rockies.
Mazara started in the last three games and went 5-for-13 with a homer, a double, seven RBI and four runs during that time. He'll get a breather while Jose Azocar starts in right field and bats eighth.
