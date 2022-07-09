Mazara isn't starting Saturday's game against San Francisco, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Mazara has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers this year, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the mound for the Giants on Saturday. Jose Azocar will shift to right field while Brent Rooker starts in left.
More News
-
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Padres' Nomar Mazara: On bench versus lefty•
-
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Takes seat against left-hander•
-
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Opens scoring with homer•
-
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Remains on bench Thursday•