Padres' Nomar Mazara: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mazara is not in Sunday's lineup against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
For the second day in a row, Mazara will sit with the Brewers starting a southpaw (Eric Lauer). Jose Azocar will start in right field.
