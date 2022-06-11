Mazara went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 9-0 win over the Rockies.
This was Mazara's second multi-hit game in a row, though all three of his hits Friday were singles. He's batting .400 (8-for-20) in six contests since joining the Padres last Thursday, though he's added just one extra-base hit -- a double -- two RBI and two runs scored. The outfielder should continue to see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers while Wil Myers (knee) is on the injured list for a few more weeks.
