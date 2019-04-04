Miller is opening the year with Double-A Amarillo, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

He hit .336/.368/.495 with a pair of home runs and a 14.9 percent strikeout rate in 26 games at Low-A after the Padres selected him in the third round of last year's draft. Even with that impressive performance, this is still a pretty aggressive assignment by the Padres, skipping Miller over High-A after just 26 games at Low-A. It will be difficult for Miller to break through as an everyday infielder in this organization, so a trade would be welcomed.

