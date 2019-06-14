Padres' Owen Miller: Two more hits in Double-A
Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs for Double-A Amarillo on Thursday.
Miller continues to hit well in his first season in Double-A, as he's now slashing .296/.354/.424 with six homers and 34 RBI through 250 at-bats. Top prospect Luis Urias is expected to get called up to the Padres from Triple-A El Paso sometime this month, which could open up a spot for Miller to move up, as Urias has been getting a lot of time at shortstop for the Chihuahuas.
