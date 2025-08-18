Laureano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Laureano contributed to the Padres' comeback effort with his fifth-inning homer off Tyler Glasnow. The outfielder has been steady for San Diego since coming over from Baltimore at the trade deadline, batting .339 with four homers and 12 RBI over 15 games with his new team. On the year, Laureano is at a strong .298/.364/.556 slash line with 19 long balls, 58 RBI, 56 runs scored and five stolen bases through 97 contests.