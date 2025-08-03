Laureano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

Laureano has gone 3-for-12 with two extra-base hits and two RBI over his first three games with the Padres after he was flipped from the Orioles at the deadline. He's taken over as San Diego's starting left fielder, bumping Gavin Sheets and Bryce Johnson into full-time reserve roles. Laureano is up to 16 homers, 48 RBI, 48 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .288/.351/.535 slash line through 302 plate appearances this year. His power could take a hit in San Diego, but he's made enough contact this year to remain a productive part of his new team's lineup.