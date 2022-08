The Padres recalled Knehr from Triple-A El Paso in advance of his scheduled start in the second game of Tuesday's doublheader with the Rockies in San Diego.

As expected, Knehr joins the Padres to make his fourth appearance and first start of 2022. Though he has yet to allow a run in 8.1 innings in the majors in 2022, he's been far less effective over a larger sample of action at Triple-A. In 23 appearances for El Paso spanning 67 innings, Knehr has submitted a 6.85 ERA and 1.64 WHIP.