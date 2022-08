Knehr will start one of the two games San Diego will play against Colorado on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's not yet known whether Knehr will start the first or second game in Tuesday's twin bill, but he is set to pitch for the Padres for the first time since July 12 and just the fourth time all season. Knehr has not allowed a run through 8.1 big-league innings in 2022.