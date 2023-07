The Padres promoted Snelling from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

Snelling made his High-A debut Sunday, striking out four Lake County batters over five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits and two walks. Prior to receiving the bump up to Fort Wayne, Snelling had been one of the most dominant pitchers in the California League, logging a 1.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 59:13 K:BB in 51.2 innings.