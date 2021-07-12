The Padres have selected Gasser with the 71st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Gasser has the classic left-handed deception that comes from a low arm angle, which allows all of his pitches to play up. He boasts a four-seamer (sits low-90s, touches 95 mph), a sinker, a cutter, a slider, a changeup and a curveball. His changeup is particularly impressive from a movement standpoint and plays well off his fastball. His 2.63 ERA and 1.07 WHIP were strong marks this year for Houston, but his 105:25 K:BB in 85.2 innings weren't stellar for a pitcher in the American Athletic Conference. There's a lot here for a pro development staff to work with, and at 22 years old, he will likely be on the fast track to the show.