Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters after Friday's loss to the Cubs that Odor exited with a left groin strain, and he's likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

"[Odor] gives us length in the lineup, has been great for us," Melvin said. "So, if you lose him for a significant period of time, it's going to hurt." Odor hurt the groin while he was rounding second on a double. Assuming he does go on the injured list, the Padres will make a corresponding transaction prior to Saturday's bout against Chicago.