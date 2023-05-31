Weathers did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

It certainly could've been worse for Weathers, as it took him 96 pitches to make it through just four innings. The 23-year-old southpaw has struggled recently while stop-gapping the Padres' rotation, allowing 11 earned runs over his last three outings (15.2 innings). Weathers is 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB through 33.2 innings this season. He could make at least one more start Sunday against the Cubs with Seth Lugo (calf) still on the IL.