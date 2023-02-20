Weathers has revamped his delivery for the upcoming season, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.
Weathers now has added an overhead delivery to his mechanics, and Scanlan reports that the left-hander has done "lots of work" in the offseason. The left-hander showed flashes of brilliance in the first-half of 2021, but has struggled since while making just one appearance for the Padres in 2022 and registering a 6.73 ERA over 123 innings for Triple-A El Paso. There's more risk than reward in Weathers' profile at this stage, but keep in mind he's only 23-years-old, and there's still the potential for long-term success.