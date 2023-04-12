Weathers (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

New York opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a Mark Canha sacrifice fly, but San Diego struck back with two runs in the top of the fifth to get Weathers his first win of the year. The 23-year-old southpaw has yet to last longer than five innings in a start, exiting after 89 pitches (55 strikes) Tuesday, but with Joe Musgrove (toe/shoulder) not close to returning, Weathers' spot in the rotation seems secure. He'll likely make the mound for his next outing early next week at home against Atlanta.