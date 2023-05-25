Weathers (1-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Padres were downed 5-3 by the Nationals, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Three errors on the night by San Diego didn't help matters, but Weathers also had trouble putting batters away, managing only eight swinging strikes among his 93 pitches. The southpaw has lost three straight starts for the Padres sandwiched around a couple relief appearances and a stint at Triple-A El Paso, posting a 4.58 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB through 19.2 big-league innings over that stretch. With Seth Lugo (calf) potentially able to return from the injured list at the beginning of June and the team having an off day Monday, it's not clear if Weathers will get another turn in the rotation.