Weathers did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over five innings against Arizona. He struck out two.

Weathers struggled in the second inning, allowing the first three hitters to reach, but he was able to mitigate the damage with a double play. Outside of the two runs he surrendered in the second, Weathers was sharp and allowed just three baserunners over his other four innings. Weathers struggled mightily at Triple-A El Paso last year and made just one MLB start, but if he continues to pitch like this, he figures to remain in the Padres rotation until Joe Musgrove (toe) is cleared to return.