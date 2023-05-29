Weathers is scheduled to start Tuesday's road game versus the Marlins.
With Seth Lugo (calf) still stuck on the 15-day injured list, Weathers will receive a second turn through the rotation as San Diego's No. 5 starter. In his return from Triple-A El Paso last week against the Nationals, Weathers covered six innings but took the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks. The Padres haven't provided an update regarding where exactly Lugo stands in his recovery, so Weathers could be in store for a two-start week. After Tuesday's outing, Weathers would tentatively line up for another turn next Sunday versus the Cubs in San Diego.