Weathers (1-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Though Weathers took the loss, he continued his strong start to the campaign with his first quality start. The left-hander recorded season-high marks with six frames and five strikeouts, and he's now held the opponent to two or fewer runs in all three of his starts this season. Weathers entered the rotation due to Joe Musgrove (toe/shoulder) opening the campaign on the IL, but he's pitched well enough to at least be in consideration to retain a starting role once Musgrove returns. Such a decision would likely require either Nick Martinez or Seth Lugo to move to the bullpen.