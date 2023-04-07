Weather is likely to make one more spot start for the Padres before Joe Musgrove (toe) returns, MLB.com reports.
Weather pitched well in his season debut versus the Diamondbacks and is lined up for another turn on Monday against the Mets. After that, the left-hander will slide back to a long relief role or perhaps join the Triple-A El Paso rotation.
