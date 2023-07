Weathers is expected to start Saturday against the Phillies, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres will play a doubleheader Saturday, and with Michael Wacha (shoulder) sidelined, the team will have to turn to rotation depth. Weathers has made 11 appearances and nine starts in the majors this season, though that's resulted in a subpar 6.08 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. He last pitched July 6 and worked six innings with Triple-A El Paso, so should be plenty stretched out.