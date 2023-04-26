The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Even though Weathers fared well over his first three starts of the season with the big club (2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP in 16 innings), the Padres had no room for him in the rotation following Joe Musgrove's recent return from the injured list. Weathers was able to stick with the Padres over the past week in a relief role, but since the organization still wants the 23-year-old lefty to continue his development as a starter, he'll head back to El Paso to make regular turns through the rotation. The Friars recalled lefty Tom Cosgrove from Triple-A in a corresponding move.