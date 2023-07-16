Weathers (1-6) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

The Padres grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Weathers couldn't make it hold up for long, serving up a solo shot to Bryce Harper in the fourth and a three-run blast to Kyle Schwarber in the fifth. The 23-year-old lefty is expected to head back to Triple-A El Paso as his big-league struggles continue -- he's been tagged for at least four runs in five of his last seven starts for San Diego dating back to May 14, posting am 8.78 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 26.2 innings over that stretch.