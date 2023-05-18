The Padres recalled Weathers from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

With Seth Lugo (calf) landing on the injured list Thursday, Weathers will take Lugo's spot in the rotation. The 23-year-old southpaw holds a 3.42 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 23.2 frames in the majors this year and also has not allowed a run in eight minor-league innings.

More News