Padres' Ryan Weathers: Recalled from El Paso
RotoWire Staff
May 18, 2023
Padres recalled Weathers from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
With Seth Lugo (calf) landing on the injured list Thursday, Weathers will take Lugo's spot in the rotation. The 23-year-old southpaw holds a 3.42 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 23.2 frames in the majors this year and also has not allowed a run in eight minor-league innings.
