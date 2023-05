The Padres will call up Weathers from Triple-A El Paso to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Weathers will be added to the rotation to afford Michael Wacha an extra day of rest, with Wacha having now been pushed back to make his next start Monday against the Royals. The 23-year-old southpaw has pitched well in his 16 innings with the Padres this season, logging a 2.81 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 16 innings.