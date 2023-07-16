Weathers was optioned to Triple-A El Paso following the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Weathers was designated as the 27th man for Saturday's twin bill, so this was always the expectation. The lefty struggled against the Phillies in the nightcap, allowing four runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- over 4.2 innings to take the loss. Overall he has a 6.25 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 44.2 innings in the majors this season. Despite those struggles, he could get additional spot starts down stretch.