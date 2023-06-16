Weathers (1-5) took the loss against Cleveland on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 1.2 innings.

Weathers endured an ugly first inning during which he allowed five runs on five hits, including David Fry's first MLB homer. The lefty hurler was allowed to return for the second frame but was lifted after Jose Ramirez plated another run with a two-out double. This was the second time in his past three starts that Weathers has managed to get only five outs, and he's posted a horrid 9.93 ERA and 2.27 WHIP over five starts as the rotation fill-in for Seth Lugo (calf). Lugo progressed to throwing a simulated game Thursday, so Weathers' time in the rotation -- and on the big-league roster -- may be running out.