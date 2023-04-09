Weathers will make his next start Tuesday on the road against the Mets, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Weathers pitched well in his season debut April 3, allowing two runs over five innings in a no-decision against Arizona. The left-hander was initially thought to be in line to make his next start Monday, but he'll instead flip spots with Yu Darvish, who will pitch the opener of the series against the Mets while Weathers takes the mound Tuesday. After this upcoming outing, Weathers will likely head to the bullpen or to Triple-A with Joe Musgrove (toe) in line to rejoin San Diego's rotation.