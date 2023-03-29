Weathers will start the Padres' fifth game of the season on Monday versus the Diamondbacks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
He's not guaranteed anything beyond that, especially with Joe Musgrove (toe) hoping to return by mid-April. Weathers was dreadful in 2022 both at Triple-A El Paso and in his one start with the Padres, making him a risky fantasy streaming option. With Weather taking the ball in the Padres' fifth game, that sets Yu Darvish up for the sixth contest.
