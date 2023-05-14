Weathers (1-2) allowed four runs on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Dodgers.

Weathers was promoted for a spot start against a dangerous Dodgers squad. Through five frames, the only damage against him was Mookie Betts' two-run shot until Miguel Vargas knocked a two-run double in the sixth. Weathers' ERA jumped to 3.42 with a 14:9 K:BB through 23.2 big-league frames. It's unclear if the 23-year-old is expected to get another turn in the rotation.