The Padres acquired Barlow from the Royals on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.comreports.

Barlow has 13 saves this season to go along with an ugly 5.35 ERA, but Kansas City was still able to cash in at the trade deadline. The right-hander pitched to a 2.18 ERA last season and could fill a setup role for closer Josh Hader if he can rediscover that form with the Friars.