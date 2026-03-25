The Padres placed Song (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Song continues to rehab from a right oblique injury that he aggravated in March. He'll open the season on the IL and can make his MLB debut as soon as early April, but oblique injuries typically take longer to recover from. Song's spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster was filled by Ty France, the latter of whom's contract was selected by San Diego in a corresponding move.