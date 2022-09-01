Scott (finger) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, per MLB.com.
Scott hasn't pitched in a big-league game since Aug. 12 and is recovering from a finger laceration suffered while walking past a table in his hotel room. The righty reliever struggled in his first rehab outing Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits over two-thirds of an inning. Scott probably won't need a lengthy rehab, but it's unclear if he has a spot waiting for him in San Diego's bullpen when he's healthy enough to return.