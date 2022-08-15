site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Tayler Scott: Placed on injured list
RotoWire Staff
Scott was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to August 13 with a right third finger laceration.
The extent of Scott's injury is unclear, but he will miss at least a couple weeks of action. Steven Wilson was added to the Padres' bullpen in the corresponding move.
